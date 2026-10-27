Writer/Reporter – Full or Part Time

The Hometown Messenger Newspapers, a growing family-owned small group of 5 monthly and 1 weekly paper in Dodge County, are seeking a full or part-time writer & reporter for our community newspapers. Located in Dodge, Southern Dakota and Eastern Rice County and Goodhue counties, this position allows you to cover community news for multiple small hometowns, including Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dundas, Randolph-Hampton, Goodhue, Mazeppa and weekly in Kasson, Mantorville Dodge Center Hayfield, Byron and the area.

This is a flexible position that will work remotely. The candidate will also help grow our online and social media presence, meeting deadlines and being a self-starter. Salary based on experience with major growth opportunity. We have a full and part-time position available. Serious Inquires Only.

Part-time sales can be a part of this opportunity if desired.

Send resume, salary requirements and work samples to hometownmessenger@gmail.com