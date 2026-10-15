The Mankato Free Press in Mankato, Minnesota is looking for its next sports editor.

The Free Press is a 24/7 365 day per year news gathering operation on its’ website, mankatofreepress.com, publishes a print newspaper five days each week Tuesday-Saturday, and a number of special sections and magazines.

We are looking for an eager and enthusiastic sports editor who loves sports journalism. We are looking for someone who cannot only do lots of features, previews and some gamers, but also has their pulse on the world of sports and understands the importance of high school and local collegiate sports to the community. We want someone who dares to try new ways to gather news and information and deliver it to both traditional and non-traditional audiences. Mankato is a growing, electric college town with no shortage of places to go, people to see, or things to do. Are you ready to tell our sports story?

Applicants need a collaborative management style, a strong sense of professionalism, a passion for local sports news, strong editing and a desire to truly learn about the players behind the game and tell their stories.

The Free Press is a CNHI, LLC newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama. CNHI is an equal opportunity employer.

Interested candidates should email their resume, cover letter and 3 best writing samples to: tbenz@mankatofreepress.com or mail to The Mankato Free Press Attn: Sports Editor Position, 418 S. 2nd St., Mankato, MN 56001.