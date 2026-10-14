News Reporter

WDAY, the number #1 station located in the Fargo, ND-Moorhead, MN metro area, broadcasts across the entire state of North Dakota, Western Minnesota, and Eastern South Dakota. WDAY is an award-winning station, taking home multiple Emmy awards as well as regional and national Edward R Murrow awards in recent years. They produce more live, local sports coverage than anyone in the region, and are the proud home of North Dakota State University Athletics and North Dakota High School Activities State Tournaments. WDAY is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company, and produces over 40 hours of local news, weather, and sports content each week, making them the most watched news station in the state of North Dakota and Western Minnesota.

Job Summary

As a News/Sports MMJ, you’ll cover the stories that matter to our community, from breaking news and major events to local sports. You’ll develop story ideas, conduct interviews, write scripts, shoot video and edit compelling stories for our newscasts and digital platforms. You’ll also report live from the field and have opportunities to develop your anchoring skills and fill in on both news and sports broadcasts.

Essential Functions

Research, investigate, and report on assigned topics, events, and issues of public interest

Develop story ideas, evaluate news leads/tips, and determine appropriate angles and story focus

Gather, verify, and analyze information from multiple sources to ensure accuracy and credibility

Conduct interviews with a wide range of sources, including officials, experts, and community members

Write clear, concise, and compelling scripts and stories that align with broadcast style, tone, and formatting standards

Produce and deliver content for live and recorded broadcasts, including stand-ups and field reporting

Collaborate with producers, photographers, and others to create engaging visual and audio elements that enhance storytelling

Respond quickly and effectively to breaking news, delivering accurate information under tight deadlines

Maintain a strong on-air presence and communicate information in a confident, professional manner

Utilize digital platforms and social media to share news content and engage with audiences in real time

Ensure all reporting adheres to journalistic ethics, standards, and legal guidelines

Stay informed on current events, industry trends, and community issues to inform coverage decisions

Build and maintain a network of reliable sources to support ongoing and future reporting

Represent the station professionally at community events and in public interactions

Drive audience engagement and loyalty by producing timely, relevant, and impactful content

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Non-Essential Duties and Functions

Perform additional duties as assigned.

We’re looking for someone with strong writing, communication and organizational skills who is eager to learn, collaborate and deliver impactful journalism. A college degree in journalism or a related field is preferred, but we’re willing to train the right candidate who brings the right attitude, curiosity and work ethic. Join a newsroom that values strong journalism, teamwork and professional development while continuing to expand its local news, weather and sports coverage.

Why WDAY?

A collaborative newsroom: Work alongside a great mix of experienced journalists and emergingmprofessionals. We’re committed to helping our team members sharpen their skills, take on new challenges to reach their professional goals

A proven path for career growth: WDAY has a strong track record of developing talented journalists who have gone on to advance their careers in Top 20 television markets across the country.

Time to recharge: Generous PTO and holiday benefits, with up to 23 paid days off in your first year.

Competitive benefits: Comprehensive health, dental and vision insurance, plus a 401(k) plan.

Onsite workout room: Convenient fitness facilities available to employees.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred; equivalent relevant work experience will be considered

Prior experience in broadcast journalism, reporting, or multimedia content creation preferred (internships and student media acceptable)

Strong news judgment with the ability to identify compelling stories and prioritize coverage based on urgency and audience impact

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to write clearly, accurately, and concisely under deadline pressure, and while managing multiple assignments

Experience using digital analytics tools and social media platforms to inform and engage audiences preferred

Ability to shoot, edit, or collaborate effectively on video production is a plus

Comfortable delivering live reports and appearing on camera with professionalism and confidence

Strong research, interviewing, and fact-checking skills with a commitment to accuracy and fairness and excellent attention to detail

Willingness and flexibility to work varied schedules, including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays as news coverage requires

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18.26 – $19.23.hr, based on qualifications and experience. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4584794

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leav

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.