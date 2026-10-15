Political & Education Reporter

The Mankato Free Press is now hiring a reporter for our Political & Education beat. This role is ideal for someone eager to tell the stories that shape the political arena of our area and all that education has to offer as well. You’ll tell these compelling stories not only in the printed newspaper but also find new and compelling solutions in social media and on-line to ensure these stories are viewed and heard.

Core Responsibilities

• Report and write with balance and objectivity and adhere to journalistic ethics as established by CNHI

• Produce a minimum expectation per five days worked of 10 bylines (2 enterprise) and 2 videos

• Meet all daily copy and advance copy deadlines

• Shoot or arrange a photo, breakout and/or graphic to accompany each byline story

• Work rotating weekend general assignment shifts as needed

• Maintain list of follow-ups, story ideas and source contacts

• Self-manage work hours to assure late work-week availability

• Generate stories from assigned beats and other topics as assigned

• Meet with public and participate in events in the community

• Complete all training, paperwork and reporting in a timely manor

Qualifications

• Strong writing and grammar skills with attention to detail

• Interest in local and statewide politics & educational topics

• Comfortable interviewing sources and meeting deadlines

• Willingness to learn, take feedback, and grow as a professional storyteller

What We Offer

• Mentorship and on-the-job training

• Opportunities to develop a professional writing portfolio with published deadlines

• Career growth potential in journalism and communications

• A collaborative newsroom environment passionate about telling real stories and producing quality local journalism

*401(k) * Health, Vision, Dental Insurance * Flexible Schedule * HAS/FSA *Life Insurance * Paid Time Off

Work Location: In person Mankato, MN

To apply please send resume and 3 writing samples to Todd Benz, Publisher Mankato Free Press, 418 S. 2nd St., Mankato, MN 56001 or email: Tbenz@mankatofreepress.com