The Wahpeton Daily News and Richland County News-Monitor have been serving Wahpeton, Breckenridge, and the surrounding Richland and Wilkin counties since 1971, providing truly local news that connects smaller communities and reflects the people who call the region home. Based in Wahpeton, N.D. – a welcoming, close-knit area along the North Dakota-Minnesota border – this role offers the chance to build meaningful relationships and cover stories that truly matter to readers. Wahpeton–Breckenridge offers a high quality of life with a low cost of living, short commutes, and easy access to outdoor recreation, making it an ideal place for those who value balance, community involvement, and room to grow! Both entities are part of Forum Communications Co., a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

Job Summary

A Sports Reporter is responsible for the news gathering efforts within the sports department, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

Essential Functions

• Research, report, and write compelling stories on assigned teams, games, athletes, and sports-related topics

• Provide consistent coverage of high school and college athletics, including game recaps, previews, and feature stories

• Generate original story ideas that drive audience engagement, digital subscriptions, and readership growth

• Determine story angles, conduct interviews, and produce accurate, timely content aligned with editorial standards for both print and digital platforms

• Respond quickly to breaking news by gathering information, writing stories, and producing photos or multimedia content under tight deadlines

• Publish content efficiently and accurately using digital content management systems and website platforms

• Create engaging multimedia elements (photos, videos, social posts) to enhance storytelling and expand digital reach

• Promote content across social media channels to increase visibility, audience interaction, and brand loyalty

• Collaborate with editors, photographers, and others across departments and locations to produce high-quality, cohesive coverage

• Contribute to broader sports and outdoors coverage as needed, adapting to seasonal and regional priorities

• Maintain strong news judgment and uphold journalistic integrity, accuracy, and AP style standards

• Build relationships with coaches, athletes, and community members to support ongoing coverage and source development

• Monitor sports trends, analytics, and audience insights to inform content strategy and improve performance

• Support and contribute to ongoing digital initiatives aimed at growing audience engagement and subscriptions

• Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Mass Communications preferred, or equivalent reporting/writing experience.

• Previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication preferred

• Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style

• Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, with the ability to capture and select compelling visuals

• Demonstrated passion for sports, with a deep knowledge of high school, college, and regional athletics

• Understanding of the important role sports play in local communities, including their impact on school spirit, identity, and community connection

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with coaches, athletes, and other community members

• Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences

• Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail

• Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus

• Willingness and ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on sports schedules and coverage needs

• Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

• Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is $20.00/Hr., based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

• Health, dental, and vision packages

• Paid maternity and parental leave

• Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

• Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

• Retirement benefits with company match

• Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4339698/Forum-Communications-Company/Sports-Reporter