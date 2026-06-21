The Land is now looking for its next Multimedia Outside Sales Executive. Do you have a passion for agriculture and those that live, work and breathe it? Do you like asking questions and helping businesses grow? Do you like building relationships and meeting new people? If so we have the perfect opportunity for you. In this position, you will have the opportunity to grow and develop new and current advertisers for The Land in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and beyond. You will build relationships with local and national companies to secure ad placements in print and digital farming media, driving revenue while helping those companies reach specific demographics. This position will have a base salary and commission opportunity so you can control your earning potential.

Core Responsibilities

• Territory Management: You are regularly traveling throughout designated regions (like southern Minnesota) to visit dealerships, co-ops, and farm bureaus.

• Consultative Selling: Instead of just selling space, you provide ROI data, reader demographics, and customized ad packages tailored to the client’s marketing goals.

• Prospecting & Lead Gen: You continuously hunt for new advertisers through cold calling, attending trade shows, and monitoring industry news.

• Ad Coordination: You act as a liaison between the client and your publication’s design and editorial teams to ensure ad copy and specs aremet by deadline.

Essential Skills for Success

• Industry Knowledge: A solid grasp of crop yields, livestock and agronomy helps you build credibility with farmers and ag-business owners.

• Relationship Building: Trust is paramount in the farming community. Consistency and genuine connection often lead to strong annual renewals.

• Road Warrior Mentality: Comfort with frequent driving, phone calling, and emailing, and autonomous time management is mandatory.

If you think this is the position for you, I want to hear from you! Please send your resume, desired salary and a cover letter to: Tbenz@mankatofreepress.com