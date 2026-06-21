The Duluth News Tribune has been serving Duluth and northeastern Minnesota since 1869, delivering impactful and award-winning local journalism in one of the most distinctive regions in the upper Midwest. Based on the shores of Lake Superior, Duluth offers a rare mix of professional opportunity and unmatched outdoor living, with miles of trails, lakefront access, and year-round recreation that is woven directly into daily life. From hiking and biking to skiing, sailing, and exploring the North Shore, it’s a place where work-life balance isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a way of life. The Duluth News Tribune is deeply rooted in a community that values local storytelling and civic engagement, and is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

Job Summary

The Duluth News Tribune is seeking a features reporter eager to dig into our area’s bustling and diverse arts and entertainment scene. Whether it’s covering one of our numerous music or film festivals, tracking the weekend’s best entertainment options, or giving our readers the scoop on the hottest new restaurant in town, the ideal candidate is passionate about storytelling, adept at producing content on multiple platforms, enjoys newsroom collaboration and thrives in an innovative atmosphere.

Essential Functions

Receive assignments from the Managing Editor or generate story ideas and field news tips for development into feature and news stories.

Conduct interviews with sources, both in person and via the telephone.

Gather and verify factual information regarding stories through observation and research.

Organize material, determine emphasis, and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Proofread department sections in rotation with other writers.

Review film and music performances, and music recordings.

Supply ideas for special sections, cover design and help copy editors locate materials and/or develop artwork.

Occasionally, use a camera to take photographs for publication.

Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Ability to respond to common inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community.

Ability to effectively present information to other employees, top management and public groups.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview and take accurate notes and write accurate, clear, and concise stories.

Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented.

Computer skills in word processing and content management systems.

Ability to handle sensitive and emotional situations, maintain confidentiality, balance demands, set priorities and manage multiple issues/projects at a time.

Knowledge of Freedom of Information Act and libel laws.

Know how to use video and camera equipment and edit photos.

Layout and editing of content.

A minimum of 1 year of experience in arts and entertainment writing.

Apply here: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4264078

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.