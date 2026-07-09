Job Summary

The Madison Leader is hiring a reporter to cover both sports and news for digital platforms and weekly print edition. This position will work in conjunction with Forum Communications media outlets across South Dakota including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Pierre and Rapid City.

Madison is a thriving community in southeast South Dakota’s lake country, close to Sioux Falls and Brookings. It is home to Dakota State University.

A Reporter is responsible for producing deeply researched, engaging, relevant stories and/or visuals in a variety of formats on all relevant publishing platforms, with an emphasis on digital content and publishing.

Essential Functions

• Research and craft compelling stories that adhere to editorial and AP style and format standards for publication across both print and digital platforms – following leads and responding quickly to breaking news.

• Find, research, and tell stories tailored to the editor’s needs and target audience.

• Stay up to date on the latest current events – local politics, public safety and education topics, community events, and more.

• Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

• Contact and interview sources, and research tips and leads.

• Displaying sound editorial judgements, including a thorough understanding and application of the law, relevant codes of practice, and ethical principles.

• Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content, developing unique story ideas and content around key categories that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

• Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determining new ways to create and present content online.

• Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

• Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

• Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred, or equivalent professional reporting/writing experience.

• 3+ years of previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication strongly preferred.

• Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

• Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, and a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with community members and business leaders alike.

• Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

• Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail using a Web-based content management system.

• Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

• Willingness and ability to work flexible hours as the news happens, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on coverage needs.

• Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

• Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Apply here: https://www.forumcomm.com/careers/

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

• Health, dental, and vision packages

• Paid maternity and parental leave

• Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

• Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

• Retirement benefits with company match

• Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Salary Description

$20/hr