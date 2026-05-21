Executive Assistant

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you. Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.

If you are proactive by nature, a natural organizer, and a collaborative thinker who could anticipate needs, flag issues, and move things forward before they ever reach the CEO’s desk, this is the perfect place to maximize your impact. Especially if you want to be actively involved in driving real community change through high-profile events and strategic partnerships. In this critical, high-level role, you will serve as the primary support to MSR’s CEO/Publisher, providing elite administrative and operational assistance across both the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and its non-profit arm Sister-Spokesman sister. You will manage complex calendars, spearhead high-priority projects, handle stakeholder and internal communications and coordinate travel, acting as a vital partner to ensure the CEO walks into every meeting fully prepared, every deadline is tracked, and every loose end is handled. Salary based upon experience.

Highlights & Benefits

Direct C-Suite Partnership: Work side-by-side with executive leadership, gaining deep insight into the operations of a legacy media organization.

High-Impact Influence: Drive organizational efficiency by managing the pace, priorities, and workflow of the executive office.

Dynamic Professional Environment: Escape the corporate monotony with a diverse array of responsibilities spanning media operations, community relations, and major events.

Be at the forefront of driving real community change through MSR and Sister Spokesman events and strategic partnerships.

Position Requirements

At least 1 year experience as an executive assistant, supporting a C-suite executive with a documented track record of managing high-level administrative demands.

Exceptional proactive nature with a demonstrated ability to anticipate needs, flag issues, and drive projects forward independently.

Mastery of calendar management and scheduling across multiple platforms, balancing shifting priorities flawlessly.

Strong project tracking and organizational skills to manage deadlines, correspondence, and stakeholder follow-ups.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to professionally and confidently represent the CEO in any setting.

Seamless logistical coordination including managing travel arrangements, itineraries, and meeting preparations.

Experience with Google Workspace.

Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.

What Will Help You Stand Out

Prior administrative experience within media, publishing, nonprofit, or community-focused organizations.

A background in corporate communications or public relations.

Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group