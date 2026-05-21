Sales Operations Specialist

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you. Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.
If you are a detail-oriented problem solver, a natural relationship-builder, a proactive organizer, financially-minded and a creative thinker eager to drive an organization’s operational success, this is the perfect place to build your career. In this multi-faceted role, you will support the advertising sales function across three core areas: inside sales, billing and financial tracking, and creative support. You will manage client accounts, process invoices, maintain accurate financial records, and design compelling sales collateral, all while acting as a vital backbone for the team’s revenue and community initiatives. Salary based upon experience.
Highlights & Benefits
- Dynamic Multi-Disciplinary Role: Blend your passions for customer service, finance tracking, and creative design into one position.
- Professional Evolution: Expand your skillset across sales operations, business finance, and multimedia marketing.
Position Requirements
- Proven Inside Sales Background with experience managing client inquiries, fielding inbound leads, and providing top-tier account support.
- Hands-on financial tracking and billing experience, including processing invoices, maintaining accurate records, and navigating billing systems.
- Strong graphic design skills with proficiency in tools like Canva or Adobe InDesign to produce high-quality sales collateral and campaign graphics for advertisers.
- Meticulous attention to detail to ensure precise financial data entry and flawless client communications.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a professional, client-facing demeanor.
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities to balance sales support, finance, and design deadlines seamlessly.
- Collaborative spirit to work effectively with account executives, advertisers, and the internal creative team.
- Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.
What Will Help You Stand Out
- Prior experience working within a media, print, or digital advertising environment.
- Familiarity with accounting software (e.g., QuickBooks) or advanced sales CRM tools.
- A strong portfolio demonstrating your ability to design professional B2B marketing materials, media kits, or pitch decks.
Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group