Sales Operations Specialist

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you. Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.

If you are a detail-oriented problem solver, a natural relationship-builder, a proactive organizer, financially-minded and a creative thinker eager to drive an organization’s operational success, this is the perfect place to build your career. In this multi-faceted role, you will support the advertising sales function across three core areas: inside sales, billing and financial tracking, and creative support. You will manage client accounts, process invoices, maintain accurate financial records, and design compelling sales collateral, all while acting as a vital backbone for the team’s revenue and community initiatives. Salary based upon experience.

Highlights & Benefits

Dynamic Multi-Disciplinary Role: Blend your passions for customer service, finance tracking, and creative design into one position.

Professional Evolution: Expand your skillset across sales operations, business finance, and multimedia marketing.

Position Requirements

Proven Inside Sales Background with experience managing client inquiries, fielding inbound leads, and providing top-tier account support.

Hands-on financial tracking and billing experience, including processing invoices, maintaining accurate records, and navigating billing systems.

Strong graphic design skills with proficiency in tools like Canva or Adobe InDesign to produce high-quality sales collateral and campaign graphics for advertisers.

Meticulous attention to detail to ensure precise financial data entry and flawless client communications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a professional, client-facing demeanor.

Strong organizational and multitasking abilities to balance sales support, finance, and design deadlines seamlessly.

Collaborative spirit to work effectively with account executives, advertisers, and the internal creative team.

Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.

What Will Help You Stand Out

Prior experience working within a media, print, or digital advertising environment.

Familiarity with accounting software (e.g., QuickBooks) or advanced sales CRM tools.

A strong portfolio demonstrating your ability to design professional B2B marketing materials, media kits, or pitch decks.

Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group