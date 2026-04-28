Sports Reporter

At The Dickinson (N.D.) Press, we offer a supportive environment and opportunities for growth in your journalism career, and have been delivering award-winning local news to Dickinson, N.D., and the surrounding communities since 1883. With its picturesque landscapes featuring the Badlands, wide-open spaces and proximity to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking, fishing and exploring here! Experience the warmth of small-town living paired with the breathtaking beauty of the Great Plains. This role offers the opportunity to tell meaningful stories about athletes, teams, and the impact of sports across southwestern North Dakota. The Dickinson Press is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Research, report, and write compelling stories on assigned teams, games, athletes, and sports-related topics

Provide consistent coverage of high school and college athletics, including game recaps, previews, and feature stories

Generate original story ideas that drive audience engagement, digital subscriptions, and readership growth

Determine story angles, conduct interviews, and produce accurate, timely content aligned with editorial standards for both print and digital platforms

Respond quickly to breaking news by gathering information, writing stories, and producing photos or multimedia content under tight deadlines

Publish content efficiently and accurately using digital content management systems and website platforms

Create engaging multimedia elements (photos, videos, social posts) to enhance storytelling and expand digital reach

Promote content across social media channels to increase visibility, audience interaction, and brand loyalty

Collaborate with editors, photographers, and others across departments and locations to produce high-quality, cohesive coverage

Contribute to broader sports and outdoors coverage as needed, adapting to seasonal and regional priorities

Maintain strong news judgment and uphold journalistic integrity, accuracy, and AP style standards

Build relationships with coaches, athletes, and community members to support ongoing coverage and source development

Monitor sports trends, analytics, and audience insights to inform content strategy and improve performance

Support and contribute to ongoing digital initiatives aimed at growing audience engagement and subscriptions

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Mass Communications preferred, or equivalent reporting/writing experience.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, with the ability to capture and select compelling visuals.

Demonstrated passion for sports, with a deep knowledge of high school, college, and regional athletics.

Understanding of the important role sports play in local communities, including their impact on school spirit, identity, and community connection.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with coaches, athletes, and other community members.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

Willingness and ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on sports schedules and coverage needs.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, a driving record that is insurable by the company, and carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $20 and $23/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

To be considered for this role, candidates MUST SUBMIT AN APPLICATION at:

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4102475/Forum-Communications-Company/Sports-Reporter

Without this step completed, we will not be able to consider you for employment, or move forward in the recruiting process.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.