The Thief River Falls Times is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented press operator to join our team. The press operator will be responsible for setting up, operating, and maintaining printing presses to produce a variety of printed materials according to specifications. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of printing processes, a keen eye for quality, and a commitment to safety and efficiency.

What’s In It For You?

Health Insurance or HSA

Dental and Vision Insurance

PTO

Sick Time

Short- and Long-Term Disability

What Will I Be Doing?

Set up and operate offset or digital printing presses, ensuring proper registration, ink levels, and print quality.

Read and interpret job orders, blueprints, and other specifications to determine production requirements.

Monitor press operations to detect and resolve any issues, such as paper jams, ink streaks, or color inconsistencies.

Perform routine maintenance on presses, including cleaning, lubrication, and minor repairs.

Mix and match inks to achieve desired colors and ensure color accuracy.

Conduct quality checks throughout the printing process to ensure adherence to standards.

Troubleshoot press malfunctions and make adjustments as needed.

Maintain a clean and organized work area.

Adhere to all safety protocols and procedures.

Collaborate with other team members to ensure efficient workflow and timely completion of projects.

May assist with binding, cutting, and other post-press finishing operations.

Keep accurate production records and logs.

All other duties as assigned.

Do I Have What It Takes?

High school diploma or equivalent.

Experience as a Press Operator, preferably in a commercial printing environment.

Strong mechanical aptitude and problem-solving skills.

Thorough understanding of printing processes, materials, and equipment.

Ability to differentiate colors accurately and consistently.

Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to lift and move heavy materials as required.

Flexibility to work various shifts, including evenings, weekends, and overtime, as needed.

To apply, please send resumes to Gretchen Munch at gmunch@cmpapers.com.

Thief River Falls Times provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Thief River Falls Times. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.