At The Dickinson Press, we believe great journalism starts with passionate people, strong community connections, and a newsroom culture that encourages creativity and growth. Since 1883, we’ve proudly delivered award-winning local journalism to Dickinson and the surrounding region, serving as a trusted source of news for generations.

Beyond the newsroom, Dickinson offers a lifestyle that’s hard to beat. Surrounded by the rugged beauty of the Badlands, expansive prairie landscapes, and just a short drive from Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the area provides endless opportunities for hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, and outdoor adventure. It’s a place where the charm of small-town living meets the beauty of the Great Plains – and where work-life balance comes naturally.

The Dickinson Press is seeking an Editor to lead an energetic, fast-paced newsroom and inspire a talented team of journalists. This role is ideal for a collaborative leader who thrives on mentoring others, shaping newsroom strategy, and driving impactful, community-centered storytelling. The Dickinson Press is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation family-owned media company with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than five million readers each month.

Are you…

Passionate about local news and storytelling?

Energized by coaching, mentoring, and developing journalists?

Skilled at producing high-quality journalism across digital and print platforms?

Essential Functions

Direct, manage, and contribute to local newsgathering and editorial operations across all publishing platforms.

Establish and lead an agile, fast-moving news operation with workflows designed around timely digital publishing.

Strengthen audience engagement and reader loyalty by focusing on community interests and fostering meaningful public conversation and participation.

Develop newsroom capabilities and performance expectations around emerging digital tools and innovative content formats that help reach and grow audiences.

Expand and diversify editorial voices by cultivating relationships with local contributors, thought leaders, and strategic reporting partners within community, media, and academic organizations.

Lead as a hands-on player-coach, modeling strong journalism values, creativity, adaptability, and editorial excellence while coaching newsroom staff.

Foster a positive and healthy workplace culture built on open communication, accountability, respect, inclusion, and innovation.

Contribute actively to company growth initiatives through collaboration with cross-functional teams and shared organizational goals.

Prepare and administer newsroom budgets while ensuring resources are strategically allocated to support content priorities and operational needs.

Maintain strong communication and collaboration with FCC content teams and partner regularly on state and regional content initiatives.

Communicate story and visual plans effectively with production teams to ensure high-quality print products are delivered accurately and on deadline.

Partner with Human Resources on recruitment, interviewing, hiring, and promotional decisions for newsroom team members.

Serve as a visible ambassador for the organization by participating in community organizations, civic activities, and professional engagements.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field, with at least four years of newsroom experience.

Experience in a daily news environment and/or previous leadership or supervisory experience strongly preferred.

Strong editorial judgment and decision-making abilities.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment while balancing multiple priorities.

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000 and $65,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates must submit an application at www.forumcomm.com/careers

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.