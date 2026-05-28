Managing Editor – Wahpeton, ND

The Wahpeton Daily News and Richland County News-Monitor have been serving Wahpeton, Breckenridge, and the surrounding Richland and Wilkin counties since 1971, providing truly local news that connects smaller communities and reflects the people who call the region home. Based in Wahpeton, ND – a welcoming, close-knit area along the North Dakota-Minnesota border – this role offers the chance to build meaningful relationships and cover stories that truly matter to readers. Wahpeton–Breckenridge offers a high quality of life with a low cost of living, short commutes, and easy access to outdoor recreation, making it an ideal place for those who value balance, community involvement, and room to grow! Both entities are part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

Job Summary

The Managing Editor will lead the day-to-day newsroom operation, guiding content strategy, execution, and performance across print and digital platforms. This role partners closely with the Executive Editor to shape editorial direction, ensure high-quality journalism, and deliver timely, relevant content that serves and grows the audience. The Managing Editor is both a strategic leader and hands-on Editor, fostering a collaborative, innovative newsroom culture while driving accountability, audience engagement, and operational excellence.

Essential Functions

Lead daily newsroom operations, directing editorial staff and workflows to ensure timely, accurate, and impactful content delivery across all platforms, and guiding reporters to strengthen reporting depth, clarity, accuracy, and storytelling quality.

Edit and produce complex and high-impact local government and community news stories for the Daily News, News Monitor, and special publications.

Lead and contribute to enterprise and investigative reporting efforts across platforms.

Supervise, coach, and develop newsroom employees, including oversight of hiring, onboarding, scheduling, performance management, and ongoing professional development.

Serve as a hands-on “player-coach,” modeling strong journalism standards, editorial judgment, and adaptability in a fast-paced environment.

Collaborate with the Executive Editor to set editorial priorities, plan coverage, and respond to breaking news with urgency and accuracy.

Oversee story budgeting, assignment, and execution to ensure alignment with audience interests and organizational goals.

Drive audience growth and engagement by leveraging analytics, reader insights, and evolving digital best practices.

Champion multimedia storytelling, encouraging the use of video, visuals, social media, newsletters, and emerging digital tools.

Ensure consistent quality and cohesion across digital and print products, including coordination with production teams to meet deadlines and standards.

Foster a positive and inclusive newsroom culture grounded in collaboration, accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement.

Build and maintain strong relationships across departments and with external partners to support organizational goals and community engagement.

Represent the organization in the community through events, partnerships, and public-facing opportunities.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field required.

Minimum of five (5) years of newsroom experience, including editing and leadership responsibilities; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated leadership experience with the ability to inspire, coach, and manage a high-performing team.

Strong news judgment and deep understanding of journalistic ethics, AP style, media law (including libel), and public records practices (e.g., FOIA).

Proven ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

xceptional communication, organizational, and decision-making skills.

Strategic mindset with the ability to align daily execution with long-term editorial and business goals.

High level of digital proficiency, including content management systems, analytics tools, and social media platforms.

Experience with multimedia storytelling and audience engagement strategies strongly preferred.

Working knowledge of supervisory practices, employment policies, and performance management principles.

Expected compensation for this role is between $50,000 and $60,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates must submit an application at www.forumcomm.com/careers

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.