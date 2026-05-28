O’Rourke Media Group is searching for a talented reporter to fill a full-time position in Hudson, Wisconsin, at the Hudson Star-Observer.

Our journalists are driven to find stories that matter to our community and are dedicated to fairness, accuracy and ethics. The successful candidate for this position is someone who knows how to cover hard news but also loves to write about people and their passions.

The ideal candidate has exceptional writing skills and is willing to put in the extra effort and research to deliver an engaging story.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

Degree or diploma in journalism, or a related field;

At least 1-3 years of experience as a reporter with experience covering government, hard news and feature stories or experience at a college newspaper;

The ability to meet tight deadlines and report the news as it happens;

Superior language, writing and editing skills;

Strong photography skills;

Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends;

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment;

A valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle;

Willingness to live in or near Hudson, Wisconsin.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send your resume, letter of interest and relevant samples of your work to Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

The salary range is $39,000 to $43,000/year depending on qualifications and experience.

Company benefits

We offer competitive compensation plans and employees are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits and paid time off. There is an excellent opportunity for career development and growth within the company.

O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.