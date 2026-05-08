The Grand Forks Herald has been the #1 trusted source of local news for Grand Forks, ND, East Grand Forks, MN, and the surrounding region since 1879, helping connect residents with the stories that shape their communities. Known for high-quality journalism, the Herald earned multiple first-place awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association in recent years – including best use of social media – reflecting their commitment to engaging, impactful reporting. The Grand Forks Herald is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

Grand Forks is a vibrant, growing community with a rich cultural and economic landscape. Home to the University of North Dakota, the region celebrates a truly legendary Fighting Hawks hockey legacy that brings the community together and draws attention from sports fans across the country. The local economy is strong and diversified, with expanding business sectors and a revitalized downtown that has become a hub for commerce, entertainment, arts, and dining. With a high quality of life, affordable cost of living, and a blend of college-town energy and small-city charm, Grand Forks offers an exceptional place to live, work, and grow.

This Public Safety Reporter opening is a full-time position, responsible for producing engaging, relevant, and timely stories and visuals for publication across print and digital platforms, and is a hybrid role with both remote flexibility and in-office presence in Grand Forks, ND required.

Essential Functions

The primary focus of this position will be public safety, crime, police activity, court proceedings, human and social services, and the justice system. In addition to daily coverage of this beat, you will also be responsible for a mix of quick breaking news stories and long-form enterprise reporting.

Research and craft compelling stories across both print and digital platforms, follow leads, and respond quickly to breaking news.

Write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for publication

Contact and interview sources, and research tips and leads.

Stay up to date on the latest current events – local politics, public safety and education topics, community events, and more.

Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

Collaboration is key – work closely with other team members across departments to grow audience engagement and loyalty through impactful storytelling and timely content.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred, or equivalent professional reporting/writing experience.

3+ years of previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication strongly preferred.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, and a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with community members and business leaders alike.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

Willingness and ability to work flexible hours as the news happens, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on coverage needs.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, a driving record that is insurable by the company, and carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18.75 and $21.64/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4148495/Forum-Communications-Company/Public-Safety-Reporter

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.