The St. Cloud Times, a USA Today Co. paper, is looking for a politics/watchdog/crime reporter with a passion for discovering stories and finding answers. The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree and be well-versed in reporting. In addition, the reporter must be able to take both pictures and short videos and not be afraid to meet people, find sources, and learn their beat.

The right candidate will be able to report stories that affect the lives of people. This beat offers the opportunity to serve as a watchdog to the community. The right candidate will have a nose for issues and be able to interview both politicians and residents alike. He or she will be able to explain local political issues to readers with easy-to-understand language. Digital journalism will be a priority.

Apply here: https://jobs.dayforcehcm.com/gannett/candidateportal/jobs/89686