Publisher – Beautiful Hill Country Texas

Rare Publisher Opportunity: Southern Newspapers / Kerrville, Texas

The stars are aligned for the right person. Publisher openings at Southern Newspapers are rare. That’s what makes this opportunity at the Kerrville Daily Times (TX) so special.

The Kerrville Daily Times serves a vibrant and growing community in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, within easy driving distance of Austin and San Antonio — two of the fastest-growing markets in the nation. And did I mention Texas? No state income tax, a fast-growing population, and a strong economy. Things really are bigger in Texas — including this opportunity. The community is highly engaged, and the newspaper is both successful and poised for additional growth.

Who are we looking for? An experienced driver of print and digital revenue, a strong community leader, a talented people person, and someone with a deeply rooted passion for community journalism. What we do matters to the communities we serve. Publisher experience is helpful, but a proven revenue generator with strong leadership skills, boundless energy, and a desire to make a difference will absolutely be considered.

What should you do today? Act — and act now. Opportunities like this don’t come along often, and these stars won’t remain aligned forever. When we find the right person, we’ll move quickly to put them in a position to succeed.

A final note: We offer a competitive compensation package, 401(k), health insurance, paid vacation, and all the benefits you’d expect from a successful organization. We work hard, have fun, and take pride in being a company where publisher opportunities rarely become available.

Act now: Leonard Woolsey, President, Southern Newspapers, Inc., at leonard.woolsey@sninews.com