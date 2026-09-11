At Champion Media SD, our publications have a rich history of serving their communities for well over 100 years, providing news, entertainment, and a voice for the people who call these towns and cities “homes.” In addition to print newspaper, we are proud of the innovative digital products and services we provide our readers and advertisers. Our digital channels allow us to connect with people in new and exciting ways, providing timely updates, breaking news, photo galleries, and video content across all devices.

Champion Media SD is seeking an Editor to join our team in Brookings, S.D.! If you have a passion for writing and journalism, then you may be who were looking for. This position will be responsible for assigning, editing, rewriting, and handling digital placements within the newspaper. This position may also write stories or editorials that offer opinions on issues.

What’s In It For You?

Health Insurance

HSA

Dental Insuranc

Vision Insurance

PTO

What Will You Be Doing?

Supervise a small newsroom.

Develop an expanded digital footprint through social media, digital, and our website.

Read content and correct spelling, punctuation, and grammatical errors.

Rewrite text to make it easier for readers to understand.

Verify facts cited in material for publication.

Evaluate submissions from writers to decide what to publish.

Work with writers to help their ideas and stories succeed.

Develop story and content ideas according to the publication’s style and editorial policy.

Allocate space for the text, photos, and illustrations that make up a story or content.

Approve final versions submitted by staff.

All other duties assigned.

Do I Have What It Takes?

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or English is preferred but not required.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to meet and manage deadlines.

A strong grasp of style and grammar conventions, management skills and the ability to multitask.

Management experience preferred but not required.

Ability to utilize social media and Word Press.

If interested please send resumes to gmunch@cmpapers.com

We look forward to hearing from you!

Champion Media SD provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Champion Media. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.

Work Location: In person