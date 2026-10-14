Ready to take the next step in your broadcast meteorology career? Want to work in a growing newsroom where strong forecasting, severe-weather coverage and meaningful local journalism make a difference?

Dakota News Live, the CBS affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, is looking for a talented and motivated Evening Meteorologist to join our team and help viewers across Western North Dakota understand and prepare for the weather that impacts their lives.

Essential Functions

As our Evening Meteorologist, you’ll deliver accurate, authoritative and engaging forecasts. You’ll monitor developing weather systems, analyze forecast models, communicate potential severe-weather threats and explain what changing conditions mean for viewers. You’ll play an important role in our weather coverage, particularly during severe weather and major winter storms. Plus contribute to our digital platforms, and working with our ABC station in Bismarck, to provide timely weather updates and help viewers stay informed when conditions change. We’re looking for someone who takes ownership of the forecast, communicates with confidence and understands the importance of being a trusted source of weather information.

You should be able to explain complex weather information clearly, work effectively in a fast-paced newsroom and remain calm and accurate during high-pressure situations. A degree in meteorology or atmospheric science is preferred.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team committed to providing local news, weather and sports to Western North Dakota. Applicants must be legally eligible to work in the United States and able to work for Dakota News Live without employment restrictions that would prevent them from accepting this position.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology or related field.

Exceptional writing, communication and organizational skills.

Able to operate computer systems used for making and displaying weather graphics.

Able to work well with others, under pressure and with strict deadlines.

In Depth knowledge of forecasting.

Ability to multitask while meeting deadlines and prioritizing tasks.

Ability to work flexible hours and shifts.

Expected compensation for this role is between $50,000 – $60,000, based on qualifications and experience. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4576189

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.