Thinking about a career change? The Fairmont Sentinel is seeking an advertising representative. If you enjoy meeting people, solving problems and growing your own income, this may be the perfect opportunity for you. The Sentinel seeks an organized and creative professional advertising representative to promote and market the Fairmont and area business communities through our products in print and online.

Sales experience is helpful but training is provided to the candidate who shows the willingness to learn and grow in a fast-paced sales career.

The Sentinel offers a competitive compensation package including full benefits and a 401(k) plan.

Please email your resume to Kristen Woodwick at kwoodwick@fairmontsentinel.com.