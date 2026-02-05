Managing Editor

Southern Minnesota Regional Publications

Location: Flexible – (So MN)

Salary: $60,000 annually + bonus based on subscriber growth

Reports to: Publisher/Editorial Director

Position Overview

We’re seeking a dynamic Managing Editor to lead our newsroom into the digital future while maintaining our commitment to exceptional community journalism. This role combines traditional editorial excellence with digital innovation, audience engagement, and multi-platform storytelling across our nine Southern Minnesota publications.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic leader who understands both the fundamentals of quality journalism and the evolving digital landscape that connects news organizations with modern audiences.

Key Responsibilities

Editorial Leadership & Content Strategy

● Edit and enhance stories, columns, and community content across all platforms with focus on digital-first publishing

● Develop and implement content strategies that serve both print and digital audiences

● Oversee special section development and production, with opportunity for freelance collaboration

● Ensure editorial standards and journalistic integrity across all publications and platforms

Digital Innovation & Audience Development

● Lead digital content strategy including social media, newsletters, and website optimization

● Develop audience engagement initiatives to grow readership and community connection

● Implement SEO best practices and analytics-driven content decisions

● Explore emerging digital storytelling formats (video, podcasts, interactive content)

● Monitor audience metrics and adapt content strategy based on performance data

Team Leadership & Development

● Supervise and mentor editorial team of 12+ staff members:

○ 3 Assistant Editors

○ 3 Sports Reporters

○ 5 News Reporters

○ 1 Community Desk Assistant

○ 10+ Stringers/Contributors

● Provide coaching and professional development focused on digital skills and modern journalism practices

● Foster collaborative newsroom culture that embraces innovation while respecting community journalism values

Operations & Community Engagement

● Collaborate with pagination team on print layout while prioritizing digital content flow

● Manage day-to-day community communications across multiple channels

● Build and maintain relationships with community leaders, sources, and readers

● Coordinate coverage across nine publications to maximize efficiency and impact

● Ensure timely, accurate reporting that serves local communities

Required Qualifications

● Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field

● 5+ years of editorial experience with leadership responsibilities

● Strong editing skills with attention to detail and AP style proficiency

● Demonstrated experience with digital publishing platforms and content management systems

● Understanding of social media strategy and audience engagement

● Experience managing teams and developing staff

● Knowledge of media law, ethics, and journalistic standards

Preferred Qualifications

● Experience with SEO, analytics tools (Google Analytics, social media insights)

● Video editing and multimedia storytelling capabilities

● Newsletter and email marketing experience

● Background in community journalism or regional publications

● Project management experience with special publications

● Familiarity with modern newsroom workflow tools

What We Offer

● Competitive salary up to $60,000

● Opportunity to shape the digital future of established community publications

● Leadership role with significant editorial autonomy

● Collaborative work environment with experienced team

● Chance to make meaningful impact in Southern Minnesota communities

Application Requirements

Please submit:

● Cover letter explaining your vision for community journalism in the digital age

● Resume highlighting relevant editorial and leadership experience

● Three professional references

● Portfolio of editing work and any digital initiatives you’ve led

We’re looking for someone who shares our commitment to serving local communities while embracing the tools and strategies that will ensure our long-term success in the evolving media landscape.

Benefits:

● Competitive medical, dental and vision insurance

● Company-paid disability and term life insurance

● PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment

● Company-paid holidays

● 401(k) plan with discretionary matching

● The company pays for these six major holidays

○ Thanksgiving

○ Christmas

○ New Year’s

○ Memorial Day

○ Independence Day

In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.