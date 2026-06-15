News Reporter

The Bemidji Pioneer has been delivering trusted local news to Bemidji, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1896. Known for its outstanding journalism, the Pioneer earned first-place awards in multiple categories from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2024, including General Excellence, General Reporting, Headline Writing, Sports Story and Local Breaking News.

Bemidji is a growing regional hub with a strong business community, expanding economy, and entrepreneurial opportunities, making it an ideal place for professionals and families looking to build their careers and their roots! The city blends small-town charm with essential amenities, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and iconic landmarks like the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. Shops, restaurants, and community events create an engaged, welcoming environment, while quality schools and civic participation support both personal and professional growth. With this balance of career opportunity, community, and lifestyle, Bemidji offers a rewarding place to live and work.

The Bemidji Pioneer is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively delivering local news to over 5 million readers every month.

Essential Functions

Research and craft compelling stories that adhere to editorial and AP style and format standards for publication across both print and digital platforms – following leads and responding quickly to breaking news.

Find, research, and tell stories tailored to the editor’s needs and target audience.

Stay up to date on the latest current events – local politics, public safety and education topics, community events, and more.

Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

Contact and interview sources, and research tips and leads.

Displaying sound editorial judgements, including a thorough understanding and application of the law, relevant codes of practice, and ethical principles.

Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content, developing unique story ideas and content around key categories that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determining new ways to create and present content online.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred, or equivalent professional reporting/writing experience.

Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is preferred, but not required. AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Basic photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with community members and business leaders alike.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail using a Web-based content management system.

Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

Willingness and ability to work flexible hours as the news happens, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on coverage needs.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

APPLY HERE: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4244332

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.