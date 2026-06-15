Writer/Copy Editor

The Renville County Register is seeking a writer and copy editor to add to its team. The preferred candidate would be an experienced writer with other skills, including photography, copy editing, and the preparation of press releases and submitted material for publication, but we are willing to train the right candidate. The candidate must be organized, thorough, and able to meet strict deadlines. This is a salaried position with paid time off. This is not a remote position. All inquiries held confidential. Please submit a resume and writing samples to: Teresa Ihnen, General Manager, Renco Publishing, Inc., 816 E. Lincoln Ave., Olivia, MN 56277 or email to oproduction@rencopub.com