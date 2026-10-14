Morning Meteorologist

Are you an energetic meteorologist who loves connecting with viewers and helping them start their day? Do you bring personality, creativity and a conversational style to your forecasts? Dakota News Live, the CBS affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, is looking for an engaging and motivated Morning Show Meteorologist to join our growing newsroom and become an important part of our morning news team.

Essential Functions

As our Morning Show Meteorologist, you’ll do more than deliver a forecast. You’ll help set the tone for the morning, keeping viewers informed, prepared and engaged as they get ready for the day ahead. You’ll explain how the weather will affect commutes, schools, outdoor activities, agriculture and daily life across the region.

We’re looking for someone who can make weather informative, accessible and fun to watch while maintaining accuracy and credibility. You’ll work closely with the morning news team, contribute to the overall newscast including working on our digital platforms, and working with our ABC station in Bismarck, to provide timely weather updates and help viewers stay informed when conditions change.

The ideal candidate brings energy, personality and strong communication skills to the screen. Strong meteorological knowledge and sound forecasting skills are essential. A degree in meteorology or atmospheric science is preferred.

What Dakota News Live offers:

Sign-on bonus and performance bonuses.

A strong commitment to work/life balance.

Opportunities for advancement and promotion from within.

Opportunities to develop your on-air personality and expand your digital presence.

Clothing allowance for on-air employees.

Generous PTO plan.

Comprehensive health, dental and vision benefits.

401(k) retirement plan.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team committed to providing local news, weather and sports to Western North Dakota. If you’re passionate about weather, enjoy connecting with people and want to help viewers start their day informed and prepared, we want to hear from you. Applicants must be legally eligible to work in the United States and able to work for Dakota News Live without employment restrictions that would prevent them from accepting this position.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology or related field.

Exceptional writing, communication and organizational skills.

Able to operate computer systems used for making and displaying weather graphics.

Able to work well with others, under pressure and with strict deadlines.

In Depth knowledge of forecasting.

Ability to multitask while meeting deadlines and prioritizing tasks.

Ability to work flexible hours and shifts.

Expected compensation for this role is between $50,000 – $60,000, based on qualifications and experience. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4576399

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.