The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum have been serving Fargo, Moorhead, and the surrounding communities since 1878, providing trusted local news and a strong voice for the region for nearly 150 years. With a newsroom that blends seasoned journalists with emerging talent eager to grow their careers, they are dedicated to high-quality reporting that reflects the issues, stories, and people shaping the Fargo-Moorhead community. In 2025, they earned a staggering 75 awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association, including 28 first-place awards.

Known for connecting closely with readers, covering local business, government, sports, and community life, these outlets are cornerstones of civic engagement in the region. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum are part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching over 5 million readers each month.

SUMMARY: The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is seeking a business reporter to join the largest news organization in North Dakota. We’re seeking to grow our team in response to reader data showing high interest in this coverage.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops beats that include knowledgeable and diverse sources

Must be a self-starter who can generate good story ideas

Eagerness to cover breaking business news

Comfortable using social media to promote stories and/or interact with readers

Ability to shoot own photos and video as needed

Ability to enhance online presentation of stories with related content and other elements like PDFs of public records, YouTube videos, Facebook and Instagram posts.

Pays attention to coverage from other outlets

Attends once-weekly meetings in person to discuss digital readership metrics and story ideas.

Other duties as assigned

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education/experience in journalism is required. At least one year of experience in a professional newsroom is preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Ability to meet deadlines.

Approachable demeanor to relate with people in the community.

Ability to balance competing demands, set priorities and juggle several issues at once.

Strong writing and interviewing skills, including the ability to listen to interview subjects and take accurate notes.

Knowledge of freedom of information and libel laws.

Exhibit a sense of fairness and sensitivity to all readers and subjects of articles.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $45,000-$50,000, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.