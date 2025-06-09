The Free Press of Mankato is seeking a night editor who is diligent about details and deadline oriented and enjoys not only editing but also writing features, columns and spot news. The ideal candidate will have experience editing the fast pace of a daily newspaper and can handle a variety of tasks including writing, editing, videos, social media and photography. The Mankato Free Press won 30 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards with 17 first-place awards last year and is a place where young journalists can gain a lot of knowledge and improve their game. Send a resume, cover letter and six writing samples, including digital samples, to Managing Editor Joe Spear at jspear@mankatofreepress.com