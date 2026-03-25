The Park Rapids Enterprise has been delivering award-winning local news since 1882, earning multiple Minnesota Newspaper Association awards for journalistic excellence. As part of Forum Communications Company – a 5th-generation, family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest – we collectively reach over 5 million readers every month, providing platforms where your work can truly make an impact.

Park Rapids isn’t just the home of trusted local news; it’s a vibrant community nestled among lakes, forests, and trails, offering residents a perfect balance of small-town charm, outdoor recreation, and strong local connections. Living and working here means being part of a place where professional growth and quality of life go hand in hand!

Job Summary

As a Reporter for the Park Rapids Enterprise, you’ll tell the stories that matter most to this close-knit lakes community. From covering local government and business, to capturing the energy of summer tourism season, high school sports, and beloved traditions such as Legends & Logging Days, you’ll produce engaging content that keeps readers informed and connected.

Essential Functions

Research and craft compelling stories across both print and digital platforms – following leads and responding quickly to breaking news.

Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

Whether you’re covering city council decisions, profiling local leaders, or highlighting the people and events that define Park Rapids, you’ll bring strong news judgment, curiosity, and a commitment to journalistic integrity.

Collaboration is key, as you’ll work closely with other team members across departments to grow audience engagement and loyalty through impactful storytelling.

Qualifications

A degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field – OR – related reporting/writing experience.

Strong writing and communication skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

You’re organized, adaptable, and thrive in a deadline-driven environment, with a willingness to work flexible hours as the news happens.

Experience with social media platforms, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

A valid driver’s license and insurable driving record are required.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18 and $20/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

Interested applicants can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/4026774/Forum-Communications-Company/Reporter

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.