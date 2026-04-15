Tollefson Enterprises is hiring an advertising manager for the Rock County Star-Herald, an award-winning weekly newspaper, plus the Luverne Announcer (weekly shopper), Star Media (videos and podcasts), and Blue Mound Digital (video advertising screens).

If you’re interested in selling a broad range of advertising solutions and helping our clients grow their businesses with creative ideas, this is the job for you.

The compensation level and structure are dependent on experience and potential.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Tom Brakke at tom@tjbllc.com.