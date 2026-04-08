Looking for a fun career where every day is different and you truly get to be immersed in your community? We have the position for you!

Now hiring a full-time editor for the Lake Benton Valley Journal. Duties include but not limited to writing stories, covering events, taking photos, working with customers, proofing, selling advertising and some delivery.

This position is part of a larger team that works together to produce four quality papers each week. The ideal candidate would be able to work independently as well as part of a team. Writing experience perferred.

Position is primarily Monday – Friday (30-35 hours) with some evenings and weekends for event coverage. Competitive hourly rate and paid vacation. Please send resume to Per Peterson at per@headlightherald.com