Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) has been a trusted voice for Minnesota’s diverse Black communities, championing underrepresented stories and fostering community empowerment. We are seeking a skilled Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper to support our CEO, sales team, and financial operations. QuickBooks proficiency is required.

This dual-role position blends client-facing responsibilities with essential bookkeeping tasks. You will manage client communications, prepare proposals, track ad performance, and maintain subscriber lists while also overseeing accounts payable/receivable, reconciling transactions, and generating financial reports.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as primary contact for the CEO’s sales clients; prepare proposals and correspondence.

Manage Classified, Employment, and Legal ad processes.

Maintain accurate subscriber and contract records.

Perform bookkeeping duties using QuickBooks and Newspaper Manager software.

Prepare and process invoices, payments, and expense reports.

Coordinate with external accountants for audits, tax filings, and compliance.

Qualifications:

3+ years in administrative, sales support, or bookkeeping roles.

Proficiency in QuickBooks and Google Workspace.

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and discretion.

Excellent written and verbal communication and client service abilities.

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota (in-office position)

To Apply: Send resume and cover letter to dmorrison@spokesman-recorder.com and twilliams@spokesman-recorder.com, with the subject “Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper.”

Join MSR and help advance the legacy of the Black press while keeping our operations running seamlessly.