Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper

By on August 13, 2025 in Newspaper Jobs

Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) has been a trusted voice for Minnesota’s diverse Black communities, championing underrepresented stories and fostering community empowerment. We are seeking a skilled Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper to support our CEO, sales team, and financial operations. QuickBooks proficiency is required.

This dual-role position blends client-facing responsibilities with essential bookkeeping tasks. You will manage client communications, prepare proposals, track ad performance, and maintain subscriber lists while also overseeing accounts payable/receivable, reconciling transactions, and generating financial reports.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Serve as primary contact for the CEO’s sales clients; prepare proposals and correspondence.
  • Manage Classified, Employment, and Legal ad processes.
  • Maintain accurate subscriber and contract records.
  • Perform bookkeeping duties using QuickBooks and Newspaper Manager software.
  • Prepare and process invoices, payments, and expense reports.
  • Coordinate with external accountants for audits, tax filings, and compliance.

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years in administrative, sales support, or bookkeeping roles.
  • Proficiency in QuickBooks and Google Workspace.
  • Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and discretion.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and client service abilities.

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota (in-office position)

To Apply: Send resume and cover letter to dmorrison@spokesman-recorder.com and twilliams@spokesman-recorder.com, with the subject “Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper.”

Join MSR and help advance the legacy of the Black press while keeping our operations running seamlessly.