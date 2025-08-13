Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) has been a trusted voice for Minnesota’s diverse Black communities, championing underrepresented stories and fostering community empowerment. We are seeking a skilled Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper to support our CEO, sales team, and financial operations. QuickBooks proficiency is required.
This dual-role position blends client-facing responsibilities with essential bookkeeping tasks. You will manage client communications, prepare proposals, track ad performance, and maintain subscriber lists while also overseeing accounts payable/receivable, reconciling transactions, and generating financial reports.
Key Responsibilities:
- Serve as primary contact for the CEO’s sales clients; prepare proposals and correspondence.
- Manage Classified, Employment, and Legal ad processes.
- Maintain accurate subscriber and contract records.
- Perform bookkeeping duties using QuickBooks and Newspaper Manager software.
- Prepare and process invoices, payments, and expense reports.
- Coordinate with external accountants for audits, tax filings, and compliance.
Qualifications:
- 3+ years in administrative, sales support, or bookkeeping roles.
- Proficiency in QuickBooks and Google Workspace.
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and discretion.
- Excellent written and verbal communication and client service abilities.
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota (in-office position)
To Apply: Send resume and cover letter to dmorrison@spokesman-recorder.com and twilliams@spokesman-recorder.com, with the subject “Executive Sales Assistant / Bookkeeper.”
Join MSR and help advance the legacy of the Black press while keeping our operations running seamlessly.