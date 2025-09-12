Access Press is searching for a new executive director and needs your help.

For over 35 years, Access Press has been a leading voice in disability news and commentary, giving a platform to individuals living with disabilities. We’re on the hunt for an executive director who can connect with the people, organizations, and institutions in Minnesota’s disability ecosystem, just like our legendary leaders, Charlie Smith and Tim Benjamin.

We’re also looking for someone who can lead the transition from our historic monthly paper to more dynamic online content. We’re open to all ideas and suggestions for candidates. If you’re an individual with disabilities or an ally, we’d love to hear from you!

Check out the job description for more details and feel free to share it with others.

https://accesspress.org/exec-dir/