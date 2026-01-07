The Sebeka Menahga Review Messenger is seeking a full-time graphic artist to join its staff.

The right candidate will have some experience with InDesign and Photoshop and have an eye for detail. Candidates will be in charge of heading up our design department. They will create weekly advertisements for the newspaper, create business cards, develop logos, design posters and banners and more.

We utilize Adobe Creative Cloud software and have new Mac computers. Previous graphic artist experience or a subsequent degree is required for this position.

The Review Messenger is owned by a family company and offers competitive pay, paid time off and room to advance within the company.

For more information, or to apply, contact Publisher Chad Koenen at 218-837-5558 or chad@henningadvocate.com.