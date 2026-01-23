Full-Time Immediate Opening | The Northern Star community newspaper. Located in Big Stone County, we are seeking a motivated and versatile reporter/editor to join us. We are a rural newspaper in western Minnesota with a strong and loyal community following. This role is ideal for someone who values local journalism and enjoys being closely connected to the people and stories that matter most. Contact Clarissa Blake (publisher) if interested: 320-305-1379 clarissa@ortonvilleindependent.com

Responsibilities include:

Reporting on local news, events, meetings, and community stories

Conducting interviews and researching information

Writing engaging articles

Editing stories for grammar, style, accuracy, and layout readiness

Assisting with page layout, headlines, and cutlines

Meeting weekly deadlines

Working closely with the publisher and production team

Qualifications: