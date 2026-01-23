Full-Time Immediate Opening | The Northern Star community newspaper. Located in Big Stone County, we are seeking a motivated and versatile reporter/editor to join us. We are a rural newspaper in western Minnesota with a strong and loyal community following. This role is ideal for someone who values local journalism and enjoys being closely connected to the people and stories that matter most. Contact Clarissa Blake (publisher) if interested: 320-305-1379 clarissa@ortonvilleindependent.com
Responsibilities include:
- Reporting on local news, events, meetings, and community stories
- Conducting interviews and researching information
- Writing engaging articles
- Editing stories for grammar, style, accuracy, and layout readiness
- Assisting with page layout, headlines, and cutlines
- Meeting weekly deadlines
- Working closely with the publisher and production team
Qualifications:
- Strong writing, editing, and communication skills
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to manage multiple deadline
- Self-motivated and dependable
- Experience in journalism or communications