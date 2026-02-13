Entry-level reporting position at solid, weekly newspaper. Reporter will cover local events and civic meetings with stories and photos. You will use AP Style proficiently, produce clean copy, assist with copy editing, assist with website and Facebook management, and have good customer service skills. Strong writing, interviewing and research skills are a must. You will typically produce three to four stories per week, sometimes more, assist with some layout and ad design/sales. You will help assemble the paper every week, which includes impeccable proofreading. Occasional evening and weekend work required (usually meeting coverage). Starting pay is $20 per hour.

Please send three clips of articles published or written for class, as well as at least one recommendation letter to kce@wiktel.com.

The Kittson County Enterprise is the oldest consecutive-running newspaper in the county, having been established in 1881. We have a proud tradition of covering county commission, city councils and school boards, along with other entities’ meetings and events to ensure our readership is well informed. We also cover our schools’ activities and sports, which is some of our most important news. We are not only a great jumping-off point for young journalists, the Enterprise is a fantastic, long-standing tradition that helps keep our area from becoming a news desert!