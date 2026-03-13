Weekly newspaper for sale

For sale: Weekly newspaper in Minnesota lakes area. Free 1,500 circulation tabloid that covers several small towns, school district, school sports, city councils, school board, etc. Legal newspaper for cities, townships, local lawyers. Great opportunity for expansion. Owner will stay on for three months after sale to help new staff with transition. Call (320)834-4924. E-mail: dbproser.com@gmail.com. Priced to sell.
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