For more than 150 years, the Post Bulletin has been the trusted source of high-quality local news for Rochester and southeastern Minnesota. Founded in 1872, the Post Bulletin is known for smart, impactful journalism, deep community roots, and a newsroom culture that values collaboration, curiosity, and growth.

Based in Rochester, Minnesota – the state’s third-largest city and a short 90 minute drive from the Minneapolis-St Paul metro area – our newsroom serves an eight-county region with a population of more than 150,000 residents. Our team represents the largest and most dynamic newsroom in the region, blending emerging talent with seasoned reporters who are passionate about mentoring and high-quality storytelling.

Rochester itself is a vibrant, fast-growing community. Home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, the city offers an exceptional quality of life with a thriving arts and music scene, an expanding food culture, beautiful outdoor spaces, and a welcoming, diverse population. It’s a place where meaningful journalism and meaningful living go hand in hand.

Our commitment to excellence was recognized in 2026, when the Post Bulletin earned the Vance Trophy from the Minnesota Newspaper Association, presented each year to “Minnesota’s Most Outstanding Daily Newspaper.” We are winners of this award five times in the last nine years.

The Post Bulletin is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching over 5 million readers each month.

Job Summary

Our Public Safety Reporter covers local law enforcement and local, state, and federal courts. In recent years, this beat has grown to include more than just those institutions’ day-to-day activities, encompassing a greater investigative focus on the application of criminal justice in our community. Readers have responded with enthusiasm to this new approach, and this position produces some of the highest readership of any beat in our newsroom. This is a full-time position, working Monday–Friday, generally daytime hours.

Essential Functions

Research and report on assigned topics and issues, producing five or more stories per week according to editorial style and format standards for multiple publishing platforms.

Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

Develop unique story ideas and content that drive reader engagement.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Share and promote digital content through social media channels.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field and 3 or more years of related experience strongly preferred.

Ability to work quickly and accurately in a web-based content management system.

Strong multitasking skills in a deadline-driven, collaborative environment.

Excellent communication skills and a strong interest in journalism.

Strong command of grammar and punctuation; knowledge of AP Style is a definite plus!

Expected compensation for this role is between $21.00 and $24.00/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/4010588/Forum-Communications-Company/Public-Safety-Reporter

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.