The Morrison County Record in Little Falls is looking for a full-time sports editor/reporter to cover varsity sports in central Minnesota. We’re looking for somebody who can keep pace with game coverage and sports features for multiple high schools. Duties include writing, reporting, photography/video, layout, social media and online posting. Great opportunity for someone who loves sports and being active.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, players and coaches in our communities and enjoy their work in the process. You must be able to prioritize your time on a busy beat and be able to quickly turn stories, balanced with the ability to create entertaining features. Recent college graduates encouraged to apply. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k), $16-$18 hourly.

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Jeff Hage, editor, at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.