Northern metro newspaper is looking for our next salesperson after our current rockstar retires. No commission. We pay a very good salary depending on experience plus opportunities (yes, that is plural) to earn some really nice performance bonuses and other smaller bonuses- all attainable, no carrots. Award winning newspaper. We are organized with what you are selling and offer a variety of products so you aren’t just selling the newspaper. Great work environment, somedays too great. We would like you to be a part of that environment. Average benefits but you get to work with a great team.

Blind box response for now until they publicly announce their retirement soon. Send resume to: member@mna.org ATTN: Job01