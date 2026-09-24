Sun Sailor Newspapers is looking for a community editor to join our team in the Twin Cities west metro. This full-time, 37.5 hours per week, position is based in our Eden Prairie office and includes coverage of St. Louis Park government beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. Your passion for community journalism has a home here. Share compelling stories that make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography. New college graduates encouraged to apply for this entry-level position. Pay range is $17-$18.

Competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on

the first day of employment; company paid Floating Holidays; and a 401(k) plan.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

• The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and online content management systems would be helpful.

• Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.

• A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by

the company.

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your work to Andy Rogers at andy.rogers@apgecm.com