The Moody County Enterprise in Flandreau, S.D., is seeking a General Manager to join our team! If you have a passion for journalism, then you may be who were looking for. This position will support the business by overseeing daily operations ensuring that all departments work together efficiently to meet business goals, manage budgets and resources to achieve revenue targets and maximize profitability, and support a culture of team work, accountability, and professional growth, and adhere to journalism ethics.

What’s In It For You?

Health Insurance and HSA

Dental and Vision Insurance

Short- and Long-Term Disability

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

What Will I Be Doing?

Oversee content for our print and digital platforms, magazine, and other niche publications.

Create engagement initiatives to grow subscribers and community connection.

Represent the newspaper at local events, town meetings, and network functions.

Monitor readership metrics for content strategy and adjust as needed.

Increase revenue growth through advertising sales, sponsorships, special sections, and partnerships.

Build strong relationships and network within the community to expand visibility and business opportunities.

Oversee and troubleshoot operational issues and implement strategies for improvement.

Actively seek out scoops to drive enterprise journalism

All other duties as assigned.

Do I Have What It Takes?

Minimum of 5 years of progressive management or leadership experience in sales, marketing and or management experience.

Collaborative management style

Passion for local news

Strong editing and writing skills

Strong technology skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

*If interested please send resumes to gmunch@cmpapers.com or apply online at Newspaper General Manager – Flandreau, SD 57028 – Indeed.com

Champion Media SD provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Champion Media SD. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.