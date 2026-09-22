North Dakota Energy and Government Reporter

Forum Communications Company is seeking a multimedia reporter to cover the oil and energy industry and its far-reaching impact on North Dakota. Ideally based in Bismarck, this reporter will produce timely, authoritative stories about one of the state’s most consequential industries while traveling as needed to the Bakken and communities across western North Dakota. The reporter will explore how energy development shapes the state’s economy, government, land, infrastructure, workforce and people. The position will also contribute general news coverage from Bismarck for the FCC network, with a focus on state government and legislative developments during active legislative sessions.

This is a multimedia position serving Forum Communications audiences across digital, print and broadcast platforms. In addition to written reporting, the reporter will gather video and other visual content.

The ideal candidate can translate complex subjects into clear, compelling journalism while building strong relationships with industry leaders, public officials, landowners, workers, tribal communities and local residents. Experience covering the energy industry or state government is valuable but not required. We are also interested in candidates who are curious, resourceful and eager to develop expertise in a complex and nationally important beat.

Key Responsibilities

Cover North Dakota’s oil and gas industry, including production, exploration, transportation, refining and emerging technologies.

Travel regularly throughout western North Dakota to report from energy sites, communities, public meetings and breaking-news scenes.

Monitor state and federal energy policy, regulation, taxation and legislation, explaining how decisions affect the industry and North Dakota residents.

Contribute general Bismarck news coverage for Forum Communications audiences across the state and region.

Provide additional coverage of the Legislature during legislative sessions, including significant bills, debates and decisions beyond the energy beat.

Report on the economic impact of energy development, including state revenue, local government finances, employment, housing and business growth.

Examine environmental and land-use issues such as water use, spills, emissions, reclamation, pipeline development and abandoned wells.

Tell the stories of the people and communities affected by the energy industry, including workers, families, landowners, tribal nations and longtime western North Dakota residents.

Cover breaking news involving industrial accidents, spills, regulatory actions and significant business or government developments.

Develop enterprise and accountability reporting that goes beyond announcements and news releases.

Use public records, data and other reporting tools to identify trends and hold companies and public institutions accountable.

Build a diverse network of sources across industry, government, environmental organizations, academia, tribal nations and local communities.

Produce journalism in multiple formats, including written stories, photography, social video and broadcast-quality video; may include appearing on camera when appropriate.

Use audience data and community feedback to identify coverage opportunities and strengthen engagement.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.

Previous reporting experience, preferably covering business, government, energy, agriculture, the environment or rural communities.

Strong news judgment and the ability to balance daily reporting, breaking news and deeper enterprise work.

Ability to explain technical, regulatory, legislative and financial topics in accessible language.

Experience using public records and data in reporting.

Strong interviewing, writing and storytelling skills.

Experience producing video journalism or a willingness to develop skills in shooting, editing and reporting for digital and television audiences.

Comfort appearing on camera and delivering live or recorded reports.

Ability to work independently while contributing to a collaborative, regional newsroom.

Willingness and ability to travel regularly throughout western North Dakota, sometimes on short notice.

A valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000 – $70,000, based on qualifications and experience.

About the Company

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.