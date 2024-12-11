The New York Press Association and the New York Press Service are looking for a visionary new executive director to lead the state’s news media organization. The executive director will have the overall strategic and operational responsibility for staffing, programming, managing and achieving the mission. The organization’s office is in Albany, New York.

Responsibilities

• Drives revenue growth through strategic print, digital, and public notice advertising across our network of news media organizations

• Fosters strong relationships with member news organizations

• Develops, maintains and supports strong and effective boards

• Oversees the organization’s finances

• Develops, leads, and coaches a high-performance staff

• Manages communications to the boards of directors, membership and the public

• Oversees Workers Compensation Insurance Safety Group, libel hotline attorneys, and lobbying

• Keeps abreast of compliance issues regarding state and federal regulations

Qualifications

The executive director will have proven leadership, marketing and communication skills, and be adept at developing and motivating staff and volunteer leaders. The ideal candidate will have:

• 10 years of senior management experience

• Proven track record in media advertising sales

• Strong communication skills

• Proven organizational, financial, and management skills

• A passion for community journalism and a commitment to journalistic integrity

The New York Press Association is one of the nation’s leading state press associations representing more than 563 daily, weekly, and ethnically specific print publications and their affiliated online news sites and niche publications. NYPA’s subsidiary, the New York Press Service, provides marketing solutions for regional and national advertisers with more than $12 million in sales in 2023. The NYPA Foundation provides paid summer internships for college students.

This is not an all-inclusive list of qualifications. Candidates should send resume and cover letter to nypa@nynewspapers.com by January 30, 2025.