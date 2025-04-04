The Free Press of Mankato is looking for a skilled journalist who likes variety of sports, news, column writing and copy editing. Join a news team that won 30 awards at MNA last year, including 17 first-place awards, and has a history of great journalism. You’ll learn a lot working in our experienced newsroom while gaining credentials to be a top-notch journalist anywhere you go. Journalism degree preferred but not required. Submit resume, six clips including multi-media work, to Managing Editor Joe Spear a jspear@mankatofreepress.com and a cover letter describing your interest in working at The Free Press.