Editor/Sales

The Parkers Prairie Independent LLC is looking for a community editor/advertising rep to join our fourth generation newspaper in Minnesota lake country. This full-time position is based in Parkers Prairie and includes coverage of local government, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, sports stories, photography, layout and ad sales (ie: Jack of All Trades). If you’re considering owning a newspaper in the future, this is a wonderful opportunity to spread your wings.

We are looking for someone who has an understanding of Open Meeting Law, community journalism and how to connect with local businesses and organizations.

Successful candidates must be independently motivated, teachable, flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable of photography. We will mentor or train candidate if needed.

Requirements:

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop/Lightroom, AP Style and online content management systems.

Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.

Compensation: Starting salary at $50,000 or based on experience. Possible bonuses/commission, in addition to base salary.

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your work to Jen Marquardt and Jakki Wehking at ppinews@me.com