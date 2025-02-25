Part-Time Sports Reporter

Are you a sports enthusiast with a knack for writing? Do you enjoy covering local high school and community sports events? The Hutchinson Station and Litchfield Rail are looking for a passionate and dedicated part-time sports writer to join our team. This position is perfect for someone who wants to share the excitement of local sports with our readers.

Responsibilities:

Cover local high school sports events, including games, practices, and tournaments.

Write engaging and accurate sports articles for print, online, and digital platforms.

Conduct interviews with athletes, coaches, and other key individuals involved in the local sports scene.

Report on local sports news, including scores, highlights, and upcoming events.

Collaborate with the editorial team to pitch and develop story ideas.

Ensure that all coverage is timely, accurate, and aligned with the values of the publication.

Assist with social media updates and promotions related to sports content.

Qualifications:

Strong writing and storytelling skills.

A passion for sports and local communities.

Previous experience in sports writing or journalism is helpful but not required.

Comfortable working under tight deadlines and managing multiple assignments.

Ability to work independently and collaborate with the editorial team.

A familiarity with basic photography or video skills is a plus.

Hours:

Part-time position with flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, based on the local sports schedule.

Compensation:

Competitive hourly wage based on experience.

If you are a sports fan who loves writing and wants to make an impact in your community, we want to hear from you! To apply, please submit your resume, writing samples, and a brief cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this role.

Send applications to: Brent Schacherer at bschacherer@cherryroad.com. Deadline for applications: March 22, 2025.

Come help us bring the excitement of local sports to the Hutchinson and Litchfield communities!