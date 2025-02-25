Part-Time Sports Reporter

By on February 25, 2025 in Newspaper Jobs

Are you a sports enthusiast with a knack for writing? Do you enjoy covering local high school and community sports events? The Hutchinson Station and Litchfield Rail are looking for a passionate and dedicated part-time sports writer to join our team. This position is perfect for someone who wants to share the excitement of local sports with our readers.

Responsibilities:

  • Cover local high school sports events, including games, practices, and tournaments.
  • Write engaging and accurate sports articles for print, online, and digital platforms.
  • Conduct interviews with athletes, coaches, and other key individuals involved in the local sports scene.
  • Report on local sports news, including scores, highlights, and upcoming events.
  • Collaborate with the editorial team to pitch and develop story ideas.
  • Ensure that all coverage is timely, accurate, and aligned with the values of the publication.
  • Assist with social media updates and promotions related to sports content.

Qualifications:

  • Strong writing and storytelling skills.
  • A passion for sports and local communities.
  • Previous experience in sports writing or journalism is helpful but not required.
  • Comfortable working under tight deadlines and managing multiple assignments.
  • Ability to work independently and collaborate with the editorial team.
  • A familiarity with basic photography or video skills is a plus.

Hours:

  • Part-time position with flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, based on the local sports schedule.

Compensation:

  • Competitive hourly wage based on experience.

If you are a sports fan who loves writing and wants to make an impact in your community, we want to hear from you! To apply, please submit your resume, writing samples, and a brief cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this role.

Send applications to: Brent Schacherer at bschacherer@cherryroad.com. Deadline for applications: March 22, 2025.

Come help us bring the excitement of local sports to the Hutchinson and Litchfield communities!