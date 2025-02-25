Part-Time Sports Reporter

Are you a sports enthusiast with a knack for writing? Do you enjoy covering local high school and community sports events? The Hutchinson Station and Litchfield Rail are looking for a passionate and dedicated part-time sports writer to join our team. This position is perfect for someone who wants to share the excitement of local sports with our readers.
Responsibilities:
- Cover local high school sports events, including games, practices, and tournaments.
- Write engaging and accurate sports articles for print, online, and digital platforms.
- Conduct interviews with athletes, coaches, and other key individuals involved in the local sports scene.
- Report on local sports news, including scores, highlights, and upcoming events.
- Collaborate with the editorial team to pitch and develop story ideas.
- Ensure that all coverage is timely, accurate, and aligned with the values of the publication.
- Assist with social media updates and promotions related to sports content.
Qualifications:
- Strong writing and storytelling skills.
- A passion for sports and local communities.
- Previous experience in sports writing or journalism is helpful but not required.
- Comfortable working under tight deadlines and managing multiple assignments.
- Ability to work independently and collaborate with the editorial team.
- A familiarity with basic photography or video skills is a plus.
Hours:
- Part-time position with flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, based on the local sports schedule.
Compensation:
- Competitive hourly wage based on experience.
If you are a sports fan who loves writing and wants to make an impact in your community, we want to hear from you! To apply, please submit your resume, writing samples, and a brief cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this role.
Send applications to: Brent Schacherer at bschacherer@cherryroad.com. Deadline for applications: March 22, 2025.
Come help us bring the excitement of local sports to the Hutchinson and Litchfield communities!