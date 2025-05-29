The Crow River News, an award-winning, paid-subscription newspaper in the northwest metro of the Twin Cities, is looking for a full-time community editor to cover the news, various meetings, work on special projects, utilize layout skills and provide passion for community news coverage. This is a position which needs an organized, creative self-starter with a fondness for community journalism. Make a difference in this world. Recent college graduates encouraged to apply. Competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid floating holidays; and a 401(k) plan. Hourly pay ranges from $16-$18. Journalism degree and a familiarity with online media are preferred. Send a cover letter, resume and 3 to 5 clips to Alicia Miller, editor, Press News, alicia.miller@apgecm.com.