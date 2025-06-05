Award-winning newspaper is looking for an eager and enthusiastic sports editor who loves sports journalism. Looking for someone who can not only do lots of features, previews and some gamers, but also has their pulse on the world of sports and understands the importance of high school sports to the community. The ideal candidate will have experience covering sports for the fast pace of a daily newspaper and can handle a variety of tasks including writing, editing, videos, social media and photography. The Mankato Free Press won 30 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards with 17 first-place awards last year and is a place where young journalists can gain a lot of knowledge and improve their game. Send six writing samples, including digital samples, to Managing Editor Joe Spear at jspear@mankatofreepress.com