Multi Media Account Executive

A career opportunity awaits you as a Multimedia Account Executive with one of Southern Minnesota’s leading multimedia companies, Adams MultiMedia.

Your responsibilities will include development of all sales aspects of our marketing opportunities. You’ll play a key role in developing advertising and marketing partnerships with new and established area business.

This position requires a strong work ethic, teamwork mentality and a deep understanding of digital, streaming with genuine enthusiasm for building community connections through local networking.

AMM of Southern Minnesota is a group of award winning newspapers, websites, print and specialty publication producers. The Southern Minnesota group consists of Owatonna, Faribault, Waseca County, St. Peter, Lonsdale, Le Sueur County, Northfield, Kenyon, Faribault and Caledonia.

Requirements

• Develop and execute a strategic sales plan to meet and exceed revenue targets.

• Identify and prospect potential clients in need of marketing solutions.

• Conduct consultative sales presentations to propose tailored multimedia solutions.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers, new and established.

• Stay informed about industry trends, competitor offerings, and emerging technologies to position Adams MultiMedia of SoMN as a market leader.

• Accurately track and report sales activities and pipeline.

• Attend local events and networking opportunities to generate leads and build brand awareness.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications preferred

• Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record

Compensation & Perks

• $60,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)

• Unlimited commission potential

• On the job training

• Flexible scheduling with generous PTO with paid holidays

• Health, dental, and vision insurance

• Company paid disability and term life

• 401(k) options and more

• Mileage and communication reimbursements

What are you waiting for? For a great career opportunity contact kevin.true@apgsomn.com today!