Sun Thisweek in Apple Valley is accepting applications for a community editor to provide coverage in the southwest portion of the Twin Cities metro. We’re looking for somebody who can engage with the community and report on events, government meetings, public safety, business and share stories that matter. Duties include writing, reporting, photography, layout, social media and online posting. Great opportunity for someone who loves writing and interacting with others.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers in our communities and enjoy their work in the process. You must be able to prioritize your time on a busy beat and be able to turn stories on deadline, balanced with the ability to create occasional features. Recent college graduates encouraged to apply. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k), $16-$18 hourly.

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Tad Johnson, managing editor, Sun Thisweek, tad.johnson@apgecm.com.